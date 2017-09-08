Jekyll Island Authority issues curfew beginning tonight at 10 p.m.; water and sewage to be shut off on Sunday at 9 a.m.

The Jekyll Island Authority has issued a curfew beginning Friday night at 10 p.m. The curfew will remain in place daily from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.

During a curfew, it is prohibited for any person to be out publicly in any area where the curfew is in place.This includes streets, highways, alleys, sidewalks, vacant lots, parks, public buildings or any other public places on Jekyll Island during the curfew times.

Georgia State Patrol, Jekyll Island Authority, emergency responders, and fire department personnel will evacuate the island and close the Downing Musgrove Causeway on Sunday at 9 a.m. After this final group exits, the causeway will be barricaded and no entry will be permitted until re-entry in is activated.

In accordance with the emergency plan as well as based on health and safety concerns, central services such as water and sewer will be shut off on Sunday at 9 a.m.

Officials warn that if you choose not to evacuate - be prepared to be self-sufficient during and after the storm, with no assistance from emergency response or the support of utilities.

The Re-entry Plan is the same as with Hurricane Matthew. It balances the need for restricted access for protection of the community, while allowing the public re-entry for recovery.

When conditions allow, access will occur in two phases:

Phase 1: Pre-approved and authorized Critical Workforce are the only ones allowed in. This may include public works for roadway passage, public safety personnel, utility personnel, and government personnel or governmental contractors. These are to help restore critical infrastructure, public safety, and health services. Identification and pre-authorization is required. The Georgia State Patrol and Military Police will staff the re-entry check point to restrict access to Jekyll Island during Phase 1.

Phase 2: A list of conditions must be in place before Phase 2 access is permitted. This includes clear roads, safe water, and emergency services in place and the opening of the hospital to transport patients if needed. Phase 2 is full public access. No identification is needed. This plan differs slightly from the Glynn County plan. Glynn County will have check points set up throughout the county with increased phased access. The only approved access route to Jekyll Island will be via I-95 at exit 29 to Highway 17 directly to the Jekyll Island Downing Musgrove Causeway.

