Krogers in mandatory evacuation zones close tonight at 9 p.m. un - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Krogers in mandatory evacuation zones close tonight at 9 p.m. until further notice

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)

Multiple Kroger grocery stores in our viewing area will close Friday night at 9 p.m. until further notice. These stores are located in mandatory evacuation zones.

Those stores closing include:

  • Bluffton - 125 Towne Drive
  • Hilton Head - 42 Shelter Cove Lane
  • Hinesville - 555 West Oglethorpe Highway
  • Richmond Hill - 53 Exchange Street
  • Rincon - 461 S. Columbia Avenue
  • Savannah - 14010 Abercorn Street
  • Savannah - 318 Mall Boulevard
  • Savannah - 311 East Gwinnett Street
  • Savannah - 7 Diamond Causeway
  • Savannah - 495 Johnny Mercer Boulevard
  • Savannah - 5720 Ogeechee Road
  • Savannah - 318 Mall Boulevard, Suite 100
  • Savannah - 1900 East Victory Drive

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly