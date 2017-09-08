South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issues mandatory evacuati - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issues mandatory evacuation for barrier islands of Beaufort, Colleton, Jasper counties on Saturday at 10 a.m.

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) -

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has issued a mandatory evacuation for barrier islands of Beaufort County, Colleton County, and Jasper County at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

More information to come, stick with WTOC

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issues mandatory evacuation for barrier islands of Beaufort, Colleton, Jasper counties on Saturday at 10 a.m.More>>

  • Breaking News

    Breaking News

Powered by Frankly