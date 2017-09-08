South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issues mandatory evacuation for barrier islands of Beaufort, Colleton, Jasper counties on Saturday at 10 a.m.

LIST: School, business closure list due to potential impact of Hurricane IrmaMore >>
Starting Saturday morning at 8 a.m. transportation for the general population will begin with buses taking people from the Civic Center to Augusta. There is also help with getting a ride to the Civic Center.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has issued a mandatory evacuation for barrier islands of Beaufort County, Colleton County, and Jasper County at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The following is a current list of Red Cross shelters in Georgia that are now available, including planned open times.
Multiple Kroger grocery stores in our viewing area will close Friday night at 9 p.m. until further notice. These stores are located in mandatory evacuation zones.
