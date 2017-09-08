Transportation assistance to the Civic Center for Saturday's mandatory evacuation

Starting Saturday morning at 8 a.m. transportation for the general population will begin with buses taking people from the Civic Center to Augusta.

There is also help with getting a ride to the Civic Center.

Garden City evacuation assistance: There will be two assembly areas for anyone needing transportation out of Chatham County. Anyone who wishes to evacuate must be at one of the following locations no later than 8 a.m. on Saturday:

Garden City Gym/Parks and Recreation Center - 160B Priscilia D. Thomas Way Progressive Recreation Center - 5321 Ogeechee Road

Pooler evacuation assistance: Pooler Recreation Park - 900 South Rogers Street

Pooler Recreation Park - 900 South Rogers Street Thunderbolt evacuation assistance: There will be an assembly area for anyone needing transportation to evacuate Chatham County. The assembly will begin at 8 a.m.

Senior Center - 3236 Russell Street

