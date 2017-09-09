Join us at 6AM on air and live streaming as we begin our EXTENDED TEAM COVERAGE on Hurricane Irma. See you soon!

We're getting ready to go LIVE at 6 a.m. on air and live streaming with our Extended Team Coverage on Hurricane Irma.

We'll have WTOC Tesia Reed out on I-16 monitoring evacuation traffic. WTOC Jarvis Robertson will be LIVE on Tybee for the latest on high tides and coastal flooding. And, WTOC Dave Turley & WTOC Cutter Martin will have the new 5AM advisory and THE LATEST Irma developments.

We'll also stream the first half of our newscast LIVE on our Facebook page. See you soon!

