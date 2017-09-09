Metro police on scene of double shooting at Montgomery, W 60th streets

Savannah-Chatham Metro police are on the scene of a double shooting at Montgomery and West 60th streets.

#SCMPDalert 2 shot @ Montgomery St & W 60th St. Unknown extent of injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/nAGODQaeWx — SCMPD (@scmpd) September 9, 2017

We have a news crew at the scene working to find out more and provide updates. Stay with us for the latest.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.