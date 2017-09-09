Metro police on scene of double shooting at Montgomery, W 60th streets

Eastbound barricade arms are coming down as the Georgia Department of Public Safety prepares to start contraflow on Interstate 16 Saturday morning.More >>
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is tracking along the northern coast of Cuba Saturday morning, moving west-northwest at 12 MPH.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro police are on the scene of a double shooting at Montgomery and West 60th streets.More >>
Starting Saturday morning at 8 a.m. transportation for the general population will begin with buses taking people from the Civic Center to Augusta. There is also help with getting a ride to the Civic Center.More >>
Warren County 6 vs. Bradwell 35 Johnson 16 vs. Savannah Country Day 44 Metter 21 vs. Claxton 9 Long County 20 vs. Windsor Forest 23 Liberty County 41 vs. Jenkins 43 Bethesda 18 vs. Thomas Heyward 52 Hilton Head Prep 14 vs. John Paul II 51 Effingham County 43 vs. South Effingham 20 Benedictine 48 vs. Southeast Bulloch 7 Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.More >>
