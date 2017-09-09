I-16 contraflow to end 4pm Saturday

Ga DPS crews began closing I-16 eastbound exits ramps at 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning in preparation of lane reversals. (Source: WTOC)

I-16 will return to normal traffic access at 4:00p.m. Saturday following evacuation operations.



Governor Nathan Deal ordered an executive order on Saturday afternoon to end the contraflow operation earlier than expected due to a lack of use.



Lanes were closed to eastbound traffic on Saturday morning to allow additional lanes for evacuating westbound traffic.



The resources used for the I-16 contraflow will be relocated to areas westward to assist in additional evacuation routes.

Arms down on East bound I-16 lanes at Metter exit. #WTOC pic.twitter.com/woBIriiUZA — WTOC Dal Cannady (@wtocdalcannady) September 9, 2017

