I-16 contraflow to end 4pm Saturday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

I-16 will return to normal traffic access at 4:00p.m. Saturday following evacuation operations.

Governor Nathan Deal ordered an executive order on Saturday afternoon to end the contraflow operation earlier than expected due to a lack of use.

Lanes were closed to eastbound traffic on Saturday morning to allow additional lanes for evacuating westbound traffic.

The resources used for the I-16 contraflow will be relocated to areas westward to assist in additional evacuation routes.

You can review the executive order below [PDF].

