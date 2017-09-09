I-16 eastbound ramps now closed, contraflow begins

I-16 eastbound exits ramps already starting to close at 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning. (Source: WTOC)

Eastbound barricade arms are coming down as the Georgia Department of Public Safety prepares to start contraflow on Interstate 16 Saturday morning.

Officials tells us they decided to go ahead and start contraflow 30 minutes earlier than originally planned. Contraflow began on I-16 at 7:30 a.m.

Prepping for I-16 contraflow has started. If coming into Chatham, use alternate routes. — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) September 9, 2017

Arms down on East bound I-16 lanes at Metter exit. #WTOC pic.twitter.com/woBIriiUZA — WTOC Dal Cannady (@wtocdalcannady) September 9, 2017

If you are traveling into Chatham County, you will need to prepare to choose an alternate route.

