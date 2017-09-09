Metro police respond to shooting on Grant Street in Savannah - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Metro police respond to shooting on Grant Street in Savannah

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metro police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred on Grant Street. This is this second shooting reported Saturday morning.

Early, SCMPD tweeted around 5:30 a.m. that two people were shot at Montgomery and West 60th Street. 

At this time, it is unknown if these shooting are related, and officials have not released any further details.

We are working to find out more about both incidents. Stay with us for updates.

