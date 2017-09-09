Metro police respond to shooting on Grant Street in Savannah

Savannah-Chatham Metro police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred on Grant Street. This is this second shooting reported Saturday morning.

Early, SCMPD tweeted around 5:30 a.m. that two people were shot at Montgomery and West 60th Street.

#SCMPDalert 2 shot @ Montgomery St & W 60th St. Unknown extent of injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/nAGODQaeWx — SCMPD (@scmpd) September 9, 2017

At this time, it is unknown if these shooting are related, and officials have not released any further details.

We are working to find out more about both incidents. Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.