Effingham County Local Safe Shelters Information

The following information is from Effingham Co. Fire Rescue/EMA:

**Participants must bring their own food, water, toiletries and blankets. This is not for medical needs patients; medical needs patients that still require safe shelter should go to Effingham Hospital (459 Hwy 119 South, Springfield GA).

Opening Sunday, September 10 at 5 p.m.

Liberty Christian Fellowship, 302 Church St., Guyton, GA 31312

Opening Sunday, September 10 at 6 p.m.

Sand Hill Baptist Church, 1936 Sand Hill Rd., Guyton, GA 31312

Opening Monday, September 11 at 8 a.m.