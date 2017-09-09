Effingham County: Local Safe Shelters Information - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Effingham County: Local Safe Shelters Information

EFFINGHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

Effingham County Local Safe Shelters Information

The following information is from Effingham Co. Fire Rescue/EMA:

**Participants must bring their own food, water, toiletries and blankets. This is not for medical needs patients; medical needs patients that still require safe shelter should go to Effingham Hospital (459 Hwy 119 South, Springfield GA).

Opening Sunday, September 10 at 5 p.m.

  • Liberty Christian Fellowship, 302 Church St., Guyton, GA 31312

Opening Sunday, September 10 at 6 p.m.

  • Sand Hill Baptist Church, 1936 Sand Hill Rd., Guyton, GA 31312

Opening Monday, September 11 at 8 a.m.

  • Elam Egypt Baptist Church-Fellowship Hall, 184 Fifth St., Guyton, GA 31312 
Powered by Frankly