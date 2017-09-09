Locals stranded in hurricane ravaged Sint Maarten finally headed home

Three people from our area are now on their way home after being stranded in Sint Maarten after Hurricane Irma tore across the Caribbean island.

Family members say Carlos and Dawn Berrios and Carol Basch boarded a military plane Saturday morning and are on their way back to the states. The three told their families that Dutch military refused to allow them past checkpoints so that they could get to an airport to the return.

Family members say they were concerned about their safety due to the devastation caused by Irma and Hurricane Jose, which is now taking aim at the island.

They say the three also reported widespread looting taking place in the aftermath of the hurricane.

