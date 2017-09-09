Bryan County sets up hotline for residents - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Bryan County sets up hotline for residents

(Source: Bryan County Emergency Services) (Source: Bryan County Emergency Services)
BRYAN CO., GA (WTOC) -

Bryan County has establish a hotline for residents.

The number to call is (912) 858-4636.

The county is also urging residents to sign up for the CodeRED alert notification system which involves text messages, phone calls, and/or emails. It is a free service. Click here to register now online.

