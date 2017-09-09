Beaufort Memorial issues important message for area mothers-to-be

From Beaufort Memorial Hospital officials:
If you are pregnant and have questions please call your doctor or the doctor on call for your OBGYN practice. Do not call the hospital. If you have a true medical emergency please call 911 or report to the nearest emergency room. Again, BMH is not operating at full capacity and does not have the staff in place to field a large volume of calls, nor can we serve as a shelter during the storm.
Eastbound barricade arms are down as the Georgia Department of Public Safety starts contraflow on Interstate 16 Saturday morning.More >>
Eastbound barricade arms are down as the Georgia Department of Public Safety starts contraflow on Interstate 16 Saturday morning.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has altered the state of emergency for Chatham County.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has altered the state of emergency for Chatham County.More >>
LIST: School, business closure list due to potential impact of Hurricane IrmaMore >>
LIST: School, business closure list due to potential impact of Hurricane IrmaMore >>
The following is a current list of Red Cross shelters in Georgia that are now available, including planned open times.More >>
The following is a current list of Red Cross shelters in Georgia that are now available, including planned open times.More >>
Category Three Major Hurricane Irma is tracking along the northern coast of Cuba Saturday morning, moving west-northwest at 9 MPH.More >>
Category Three Major Hurricane Irma is tracking along the northern coast of Cuba Saturday morning, moving west-northwest at 9 MPH.More >>