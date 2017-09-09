Beaufort Memorial issues important message for area mothers-to-b - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Beaufort Memorial issues important message for area mothers-to-be

BEAUFORT CO., SC (WTOC) -

From Beaufort Memorial Hospital officials:

If you are pregnant and have questions please call your doctor or the doctor on call for your OBGYN practice. Do not call the hospital. If you have a true medical emergency please call 911 or report to the nearest emergency room. Again, BMH is not operating at full capacity and does not have the staff in place to field a large volume of calls, nor can we serve as a shelter during the storm.

