Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority will turn off water to Fripp, Harbor and Hunting islands at 4 p.m. Sunday

Based on the projected storm surge conditions, the Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority will turn off water to the following barrier islands at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10:

Fripp Island

Harbor Island

Hunting Island

The restoration of service will occur once the weather permits.

After the service is restored there will be a boil water advisory in place until customers are notified by their local water supplier that it is safe to consume.

While the advisory is in effect, water must be boiled vigorously for at least one minute before drinking or cooking.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.