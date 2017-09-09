Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority will turn off water to Fripp, Harbor and Hunting islands at 4 p.m. Sunday

Eastbound barricade arms are down as the Georgia Department of Public Safety starts contraflow on Interstate 16 Saturday morning.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has altered the state of emergency for Chatham County.More >>
LIST: School, business closure list due to potential impact of Hurricane IrmaMore >>
The following is a current list of Red Cross shelters in Georgia that are now available, including planned open times.More >>
Category Three Major Hurricane Irma is tracking along the northern coast of Cuba Saturday morning, moving west-northwest at 9 MPH.More >>
