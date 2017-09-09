Gov. Deal alters Chatham County evacuation order; Zone B & C now - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Gov. Deal alters Chatham County evacuation order; Zone B & C now voluntary

CHATHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has altered the state of emergency for Chatham County.

Zone B and C evacuation zones have been changed to a VOLUNTARY evacuation order.

Also, contraflow on Interstate 16 will end at 4 p.m.  Saturday.

A mandatory evacuation order remains in Zone A in Chatham County. 

