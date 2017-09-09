Florida evacuees heading to South Carolina to escape Hurricane Irma

Both the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah and the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick-Glynn COunty will close Sunday, Sept. 10, at 12 p.m. to all traffic.More >>
WTOC is providing the latest update on Major Hurricane Irma during halftime of the TCU vs. Arkansas football game.
Category Three Major Hurricane Irma is tracking along the northern coast of Cuba Saturday morning, moving west-northwest at 9 MPH.
Tybee Island is largely a ghost town ahead of Hurricane Irma, but even mandatory evacuation isn't keeping some people from the beach.
Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles is implementing a curfew for Long County that will go into place Sunday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. The curfew will go through Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 12 a.m.
