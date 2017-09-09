Curfew for Long County to begin Sunday at 6 p.m. through Tuesday at 12 a.m.

Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles is implementing a curfew for Long County that will go into place Sunday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m.

The curfew will go through Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 12 a.m.

During these times only emergency personnel should be out. If you plan to stay in your homes, you are asked not to leave.

Leaving could place you at risk of harm due to high winds and rain.

