Talmadge, Sidney Lanier bridges closing to traffic at 12 p.m. on Sunday

Both the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah and the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick-Glynn County will close Sunday, Sept. 10, at 12 p.m., to all traffic.

These closings are in preparation for Hurricane Irma's impact on the area. Gale-force winds are anticipated.

Georgia Department of Transportation says the predicted strength of the wind at the bridge elevation could cause drivers to lose the ability to properly control the vehicles. The bridges are being closed for the public's safety.

After Hurricane Irma passes, the bridges will be inspected. Evacuees should allow themselves extra time to reroute due to these bridge closures.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.