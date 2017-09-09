LIST: Health clinics, vets open 24 hours during Hurricane Irma - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

  • Animal Emergency Vet: Savannah Animal Care - 510 W. Bryan Street Phone: 912.335.1200

  • Urgent Care 24/7:
  1. Midtown Location - 1202 E. Derenne Avenue Phone: 912.349.0342
  2. Pooler Location - 9 Mill Creek Circle Phone: 912.748.9992
  3. Historic Savannah Location - 210 Fahm Street Phone: 912.662.8645

