Curfew in place for Beaufort County islands from 7 p.m - 7 a.m. Sat-Mon

A curfew will be in effect for islands in Beaufort County from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting Saturday night.

The following islands are included:

Fripp Island

Hunting Island

Harbour Island

Daufuskie Island

Hilton Head Island

The curfew will be in place at the same time on Sunday and Monday night.

