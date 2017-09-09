Curfew in place for Beaufort County islands from 7 p.m - 7 a.m. - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Curfew in place for Beaufort County islands from 7 p.m - 7 a.m. Sat-Mon

BEAUFORT CO., SC (WTOC) -

A curfew will be in effect for islands in Beaufort County from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting Saturday night.

The following islands are included:

  • Fripp Island
  • Hunting Island
  • Harbour Island
  • Daufuskie Island
  • Hilton Head Island 

The curfew will be in place at the same time on Sunday and Monday night.

