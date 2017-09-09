Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport has suspended all flights for Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Irma's impact

In anticipation for Hurricane Irma, commercial air carrier operations have stopped at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport for Friday. Officials at the airport say they will have an update tomorrow.

Airport parking is open and accessible. If you wish to return a rental car you are encouraged to use drop boxes located at the rental car counters if an attendant is not on duty.

You can find up-to-date flight information on their website.

They ask the public to not call the airport but to contact the airlines directly for the most current flight information.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.