Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport has suspended all flights for Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Irma's impact

In anticipation for Hurricane Irma, commercial air carrier operations have stopped at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.More >>
In anticipation for Hurricane Irma, commercial air carrier operations have stopped at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.More >>
Tybee Island is largely a ghost town ahead of Hurricane Irma, but even mandatory evacuation isn't keeping some people from the beach.More >>
Tybee Island is largely a ghost town ahead of Hurricane Irma, but even mandatory evacuation isn't keeping some people from the beach.More >>
Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles is implementing a curfew for Long County that will go into place Sunday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m.
The curfew will go through Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 12 p.m.More >>
Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles is implementing a curfew for Long County that will go into place Sunday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m.
The curfew will go through Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 12 p.m.More >>
Category Three Major Hurricane Irma is tracking along the northern coast of Cuba Saturday morning, moving west-northwest at 9 MPH.More >>
Category Three Major Hurricane Irma is tracking along the northern coast of Cuba Saturday morning, moving west-northwest at 9 MPH.More >>
Many people are still on the roads trying to evacuate Hurricane Irma's path. A popular place to stop for evacuees continues to be the South Carolina Welcome Center.More >>
Many people are still on the roads trying to evacuate Hurricane Irma's path. A popular place to stop for evacuees continues to be the South Carolina Welcome Center.More >>