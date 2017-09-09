UPDATE: SAV/Hilton Head Int'l Airport to begin commercial air service on Tuesday; passengers advised to check with airlines

UPDATE: (Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m.): Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport will begin commercial air service Tuesday, September 12.

Passengers are advised to check with the airlines for schedules and to confirm reservations. Due to evacuations and the impact of Hurricane Irma across the region, some of the airlines will still operate on a limited schedule and some of the airport shops and restaurants could be closed even when flights are operating.

UPDATE (Sept. 10, 3:15 p.m.): Delta Airlines has operational flights this afternoon on a limited schedule. It is possible that they will also operate on a limited schedule on Monday.

Cancellations are determined by each carrier. Severe weather can cause flight status changes to occur rapidly. Continue to expect cancellations through Monday and possibly Tuesday.

Airport parking will remain open and will not be closing at 7 p.m. as previously stated.

In anticipation for Hurricane Irma, commercial air carrier operations have stopped at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport for Saturday. Officials at the airport say they will have an update tomorrow.

Airport parking is open and accessible. If you wish to return a rental car you are encouraged to use drop boxes located at the rental car counters if an attendant is not on duty.

You can find up-to-date flight information on their website.

They ask the public to not call the airport but to contact the airlines directly for the most current flight information.

