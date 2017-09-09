Toombs County churches hosting evacuees

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 1400 block of East 40th Street. One person has been shot and is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
Several Vidalia churches have opened shelters to help people fleeing from Hurricane Irma.More >>
As those who choose to - or have to - leave their homes behind to get away from the effects of Irma, police are having to watch out for criminals looking to take advantage.More >>
It's safe to say that Florida will see the absolute worst of this storm. About 6.3 million of the state's approximately 21 million residents have been asked to evacuate.More >>
In anticipation for Hurricane Irma, commercial air carrier operations have stopped at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.More >>
