Toombs County churches hosting evacuees

Several Vidalia churches have opened shelters to help people fleeing from Hurricane Irma.

Smith Street Baptist Church opened this afternoon to host evacuees traveling through Toombs County as well as local residents in mobile homes worried about high winds. They are asking for people to bring their own supplies, but you can donate food, water, and other needs.

The pastor tells us this is part of their calling.

"The scripture says whatever you do for the least of these, you've done for me," said Chester Proctor, Pastor. "For the moment, these folks fleeing for their lives are the least of these and we should help because we could be in their position one day ourselves."

Church shelters open tomorrow include St. Paul AME in Vidalia, East Gordon Baptist in Lyons, Cedar Crossing Baptist in Uvalda, and Smith Street Baptist in Vidalia.

