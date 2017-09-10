'Daufuskie 100' to ride out another dangerous hurricane?

WATCH LIVE: Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is holding an Irma update news conference at 6:30 p.m.More >>
In a news conference Saturday night, Beaufort County officials said 125 people had evacuated from Daufuskie Island.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 1400 block of East 40th Street. One person has been shot and is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
Several Vidalia churches have opened shelters to help people fleeing from Hurricane Irma.More >>
As those who choose to - or have to - leave their homes behind to get away from the effects of Irma, police are having to watch out for criminals looking to take advantage.More >>
