'Daufuskie 100' to ride out another dangerous hurricane?

In a news conference Saturday night, Beaufort County officials said 125 people had evacuated from Daufuskie Island.

Daufuskie Island, located between Hilton Head Island and Savannah, is one of five barrier islands in Beaufort County under a mandatory evacuation order due to Hurricane Irma. As of 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, 300 residents remained on the island. The big question is - will they stay or will they go?

Despite a plea from South Carolina Governor Nikky Haley to leave ahead of Hurricane Matthew in 2016, about 100 people stayed. They became known as "The Daufuskie 100." Remarkably, they survived unscathed, but the island itself was badly injured. More than 2,000 trees fell.

The Marsh Tacky, South Carolina's heritage horse, will not be riding Hurricane Irma out on the island. The horses were evacuated by barge Saturday. Plans to evacuate the horses before Hurricane Matthew fell through. All the horses survived the storm, but the Daufuskie Marsh Tacky Society’s barns were badly damaged. It took two months for repairs to be made.

The concern of a storm surge of 4 to 6 ft, on top of already high tides, has emergency officials urging everyone on Beaufort County's barrier islands to leave.

"We are going to have some problems on roadways in the county," said Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner. "If you're in a low-lying area and you get cut off based on flooding, then we've got a problem. We can cut a tree off the road and get an ambulance through, but if we have flooding and a road washout, it is going to be hard to get you to a hospital. That's the purpose of the shelters."

As of 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, 100 residents remained on Fripp Island and 12 remained on Harbor Island. Only park rangers remained on Hunting Island.

The last ferry run from Daufuskie Island is scheduled for noon Sunday.

