2 behind bars after police chase ends in crash in Bulloch County

Two men are behind bars Sunday morning after an overnight police chase ended in a crash.

A chase from Chatham ends with a crash in Bulloch just before 3:00 this morning. Two men arrested. pic.twitter.com/BNHkeovzwq — WTOC Dal Cannady (@wtocdalcannady) September 10, 2017

It started in Savannah and ended in Bulloch County, just before 3 a.m. Georgia State Patrol says Savannah-Chatham Metro Police tried to stop a pickup truck on Quacco Road. The chase eventually made it onto I-16, then Highway 80.

The truck crashed just inside Bulloch County, near Kendrick Road.

Metro Police arrested both the driver and the passenger.

