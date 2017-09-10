2 behind bars after police chase ends in crash in Bulloch County - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Two men are behind bars Sunday morning after an overnight police chase ended in a crash. 

It started in Savannah and ended in Bulloch County, just before 3 a.m. Georgia State Patrol says Savannah-Chatham Metro Police tried to stop a pickup truck on Quacco Road. The chase eventually made it onto I-16, then Highway 80. 

The truck crashed just inside Bulloch County, near Kendrick Road. 

Metro Police arrested both the driver and the passenger. 

