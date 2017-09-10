5 AM Tropical Update: Major Hurricane Irma to spread wind, rain into southeast

Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.

Irma is tracking over extremely warm ocean waters as it approaches Florida. Irma may get close to Category Five status, once again, prior to landfall.

Major Hurricane Irma’s track brings it northward, through the Florida peninsula, and into southwestern Georgia Monday afternoon. There is still a bit of uncertainty in Irma’s exact path and subtle wobbles or shifts could alter impacts across our region.

As of the 5 a.m. Advisory, Hurricane Irma will push through Southwest Georgia as a Cat 1 Hurricane.

TRACKING IRMA: Only very subtle changes with the newest, 5 AM, advisory. Expected impacts remain the same. pic.twitter.com/t6mb8mZEVj — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) September 10, 2017

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for all coastal counties through Monday. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for most inland communities.

High tides are already running above the astronomical forecast. Tidal flooding is certain around times of high tide for the next few days. Coastal flooding will impact travel on Highway 80 near Tybee Island.

As of the latest forecast from the Weather Prediction Center, there is a potential of achieving a record tide level of greater than 13’ Monday afternoon. Heavy rain may further exacerbate coastal flooding Monday.

Even a subtle shift eastward could bring worse conditions to the Georgia coast late Sunday and Monday.

As of this forecast, the most adverse weather conditions are expected to occur across Georgia and South Carolina between 12 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday, peaking Monday afternoon and early evening.

Widespread tropical storm force winds and localized gusts greater than 70 MPH are expected across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry; strongest south of the Altamaha River. Widespread power outages are likely, especially south of the Savannah River.

Rainfall may amount to as much as 12”-14” in isolated areas south of the Altamaha River. Widespread accumulations of 4” to 10” are forecast between midday Sunday and Monday night.

If heavy rain falls during peak high tides, significant flooding may occur along the Interstate 95 corridor.

Isolated tornadoes will be embedded within rain bands that rotate through our region late Sunday and Monday.

