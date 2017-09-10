First Alert: Irma now a CAT 2 hurricane after landfall in Marco Island, FL

As those who choose to - or have to - leave their homes behind to get away from the effects of Irma, police are having to watch out for criminals looking to take advantage.

Both the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah and the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick-Glynn County will close Sunday, Sept. 10, at 12 p.m., to all traffic.

UPDATE: Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has expanded the state of emergency to include all 159 counties in the state.

UPDATE: Gov. Nathan Deal expanding state of emergency to all 159 counties in GA

A little after 4 p.m., Major Hurricane Irma made a second landfall at Marco Island, FL as a Category 3 hurricane.

Major Hurricane Irma’s track brings it northward, through the Florida peninsula, and into southwestern Georgia Monday afternoon. There is still a bit of uncertainty in Irma’s exact path and subtle wobbles or shifts could alter impacts across our region.

Sunday 5pm NHC Advisory IRMA now Cat 2 after landfall at Marco Island. Expect storm to speed a little and weaken. pic.twitter.com/6ZkZ9Avtir — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) September 10, 2017

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for all coastal counties through Monday. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for most inland communities.

High tides are already running above the astronomical forecast. Tidal flooding is certain around times of high tide for the next few days. Coastal flooding will impact travel on Highway 80 near Tybee Island.

As of the latest forecast from the Weather Prediction Center, there is a potential of achieving a record tide level of greater than 13’ Monday afternoon. Heavy rain may further exacerbate coastal flooding Monday.

Even a subtle shift eastward could bring worse conditions to the Georgia coast late Sunday and Monday.

As of this forecast, the most adverse weather conditions are expected to occur across Georgia and South Carolina between 12 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday, peaking Monday afternoon and early evening.

Widespread tropical storm force winds and localized gusts greater than 70 MPH are expected across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry; strongest south of the Altamaha River. Widespread power outages are likely, especially south of the Savannah River.

Rainfall may amount to as much as 12”-14” in isolated areas south of the Altamaha River. Widespread accumulations of 4” to 10” are forecast between midday Sunday and Monday night.

If heavy rain falls during peak high tides, significant flooding may occur along the Interstate 95 corridor.

Isolated tornadoes will be embedded within rain bands that rotate through our region late Sunday and Monday.

Stay with WTOC through the complicated forecast. We will keep you updated on TV, in the WTOC Weather App and at the WTOC Hurricane Center.

