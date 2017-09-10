Our Extended Team Coverage starts at 6a on-air & online. Join us for the LATEST DEVELOPMENTS as Irma makes landfall.

We're getting ready to go LIVE at 6 a.m. on WTOC-TV and live streaming online with our Extended Team Coverage on Hurricane Irma.

We'll have WTOC Tesia Reed is out on the roads checking conditions around town. WTOC Danielle Lewan is at the Savannah Civic Center as the buses prepare to take more residents to Augusta. WTOC Georgiaree Godfrey is in the Lowcountry with the latest developments there. WTOC Jarvis Robertson will be LIVE on Tybee for the latest on high tides and coastal flooding along Hwy 80. WTOD Dal Cannady joins us live from Statesboro with information about hotel room availability. And, WTOC Dave Turley & WTOC Cutter Martin will have the new 5AM advisory and THE LATEST Irma developments.

We'll also stream the first half of our newscast LIVE on our Facebook page. See you soon!

