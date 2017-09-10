Statesboro hotels packed with evacuees

While Bulloch County braces for the impact of Irma, some evacuees stopped there to ride out the storm.

Hotels in Statesboro filled up quickly, despite being just an hour away from the Georgia coast. They expected some influx, but not quite this much. They also expected a full house for a different reason this weekend.

Hotel parking lots were packed all over town Saturday night. Statesboro has roughly 1,000 rooms and they filled up quickly. Most of them were booked earlier in the week for the Georgia Southern football game, but fans canceled those when the university moved the game to Birmingham. The rooms didn't sit vacant for long, as travelers from Florida or Coastal Georgia booked them in short order. Officials from the Convention and Visitors Bureau say everyone wanted to know what was available.

"My staff and I have been calling the hotels numerous times daily to update the hotel numbers so we can assist visitors coming in and by phone calls as well as publishing on our social media and keeping the state up to date on what we have available here in Statesboro," said Becky Davis, Executive Director, Statesboro CVB.

If you are somewhere south of Statesboro and still haven't picked a place to ride out the storm, check online first to see what hotels are available there or anywhere else in the region. Plenty of people have already staked out spots and remaining places are few and far between.

