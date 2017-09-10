Curfew in effect for Chatham County - 10 p.m.-6 a.m.; WATCH CEMA's full 10 a.m. update here

(Source: WTOC) CHATHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -
CEMA Press Conference - 10 a.m. Sunday:
- The Chatham Emergency Management Agency warns residents who have evacuated to avoid returning to their homes before Hurricane Irma has passed.
- A Storm Surge Warning remains in effect. According to the National Hurricane Center, this means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline.
- A county wide curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2017.
- If you are caught out during the curfew, you can expect a $1,000 fine, a misdemeanor charge, or 60 days in jail.
- The entire county is under a flash flood watch, with up to 8 inches of rain predicted. Only six inches of water can sweep a vehicle from the roadway. Residents should avoid driving through standing water and keep in mind “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”
- Avoid walking through standing water, because downed power lines pose the threat of electrocution.
- Fire, EMS, and police in Chatham County will stop responding when winds reach 39 miles-per-head. Evacuate soon to a shelter or area with 911 response.
- Due to changing storm threat, bus rides from the Savannah Civic Center for evacuees will end at 1 p.m. Sunday. Domesticated animals may evacuate with you, but must be in a crate and also have immunization records. Please do not leave your pets outside.
- Residents, evacuating from the EAA, will be transported to a shelter and then brought back into Chatham County when conditions are safe. Areas of Chatham County in Zone A remain under a mandatory evacuation. Zones B and C of Chatham County are still under a general evacuation order.
- On Saturday, the EAA evacuated approximately 2,000 people to Augusta and Douglas, Georgia.
- Chatham County is in a better position as to the position of the storm, but we still have serve weather coming our way. We expect very high flood and wind potential on top of heavy rain. If you are going to leave town, you need to do so soon, because come 4 p.m. Sunday it may be too late.
- GDOT will close the Talmadge Memorial Bridge in Savannah Sunday at noon due to anticipated winds from Hurricane Irma.
- Thunderbolt Bridge will close when sustained winds reach 39 MPH.
- If you have non-emergency issues, do not call 911, instead, call the Emergency Operation Center at 912-201-4500. You should ONLY call 911 for emergency issues.
- St. Joseph's/Candler and Memorial Hospitals is not accepting patients any longer, but their emergency rooms remain open.
- There will be another press conference Sunday at 4 p.m.
