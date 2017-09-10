LIST: Counties implementing a curfew - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

List of counties implementing a curfew:

  • Beaufort County Islands: 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. Saturday through Monday
  • Bulloch County: Sunday at 11 p.m. until further notice
  • Candler County: 7 p.m. until further notice
  • Chatham County: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday
  • Glynn County: Midnight on Sunday until 6 a.m. Tuesday
  • Long County: Sunday at 6 p.m. until noon on Tuesday
  • Richmond Hill: 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. (Does not include Bryan County)

