List of 'Parker's' open during Hurricane Irma

All Parker’s gas stations outside of Savannah and South Carolina are open. This includes locations in Pooler, Richmond Hill, Effingham County, Statesboro, Vidalia, Metter and Port Wentworth.

Limited stores open in South Carolina include:

  • Beaufort – 3462 Trash Parkway
  • Ridgeland – 7012 North Okatie Highway
  • Bluffton – 9227 Evan Way
  • Hardeeville – 16319 Whyte Hardee Boulevard

Limited stores open in Savannah include:

  • 325 MLK Jr. Boulevard
  • 10525 Abercorn Street at Wilshire
  • “The Fancy Parker’s” on Drayton Street
  • Garden City – 4219 Augusta Road

