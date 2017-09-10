Some restaurants still open in Savannah

Due to impacts that are expected with Hurricane Irma, the Savannah Chatham County Public School System has decided to remain closed through Wednesday, Sept. 13.More >>
Due to impacts that are expected with Hurricane Irma, the Savannah Chatham County Public School System has decided to remain closed through Wednesday, Sept. 13.More >>
LIST: School, business closure list due to potential impact of Hurricane IrmaMore >>
LIST: School, business closure list due to potential impact of Hurricane IrmaMore >>
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.More >>
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.More >>
While lots of Savannah is boarded up and closed for Hurricane Irma, some restaurants are opening their doors to those still in town.More >>
While lots of Savannah is boarded up and closed for Hurricane Irma, some restaurants are opening their doors to those still in town.More >>
List of counties implementing a curfew.More >>
List of counties implementing a curfew.More >>