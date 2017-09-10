Chatham County schools closed through Wednesday, Sept. 13

Due to impacts that are expected with Hurricane Irma, the Savannah Chatham County Public School System has decided to remain closed through Wednesday, Sept. 13.

This is so all damage can be fully accessed. Chatham County will not have school Monday, Sept. 11, through Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Staff will return to work on a staggered re-entry schedule. Notices to return to work will be provided at least 48 hours in advance.

Essential staff will return first to access conditions. Additional work information will come.

The return to school date may change based on the findings of facility assessments.

