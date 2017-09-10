City of Savannah monitoring conditions

We are feeling the impacts of Hurricane Irma and the City of Savannah is working on their response right now.

The City is monitoring the storm in their Critical Workforce Shelter.



The City of Savannah's Critical Workforce Shelter is located in a concrete building. It is built to withstand category 5 hurricane winds. Last year we saw the city use the Savannah Civic Center.

But they feel like this facility is much better for their efforts. This space houses a lot of resources, enough to house and feed 250 people. And we are told it is full as Hurricane Irma makes her way through the Coastal Empire.

The incident management team continues to keep a close eye on the storm and multiple departments will be working to respond once Irma has passed. There are many reasons why the City chose to operate out of this building, one being the unpredictability of Irma.

"If you think about what we saw during Hurricane Irma, it has been, it has changed the predictions continue to change so this was just a much better facility to make sure regardless of the size of the storm we would be ok not only with the IMT team with all the incidents that we are managing but also with the City staff," said Heath Lloyd, Public Works and Water Resources Operations Director.

The City believes by having people live police officers, firefighters, and public works shelter here while they are not out on the street will help improve efficiencies.

