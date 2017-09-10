Visualize rising water levels with tool from NOAA

Hurricane Irma is tracking a path through Florida and southern Georgia, and in addition to the wind and rain, coastal communities must be aware of the potential storm surge.



The National Weather Service estimates areas such as Tybee Island could experience water 4 to 6 feet above normal dry ground.



The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, provides a useful digital tool for visualizing where all that water will go.



PICTURED: Visualization of Tybee Island with water levels rising from 1-6 feet

You can access the Sea Level Rise Viewer right now. NOAA recommends using a laptop, desktop or tablet in landscape mode for best viewing.



To use the tool, click or tap the link in this story, and zoom into your neighborhood on the map.



Make sure you have the ‘Sea Level Rise’ button selected and use the slider on the left to adjust the water level from 1 to 6 feet above regular levels.



PICTURED: Visualization of Isle of Hope with water levels rising from 1-6 feet



This will give you a better idea of the low areas to avoid when facing a major weather event such as a hurricane.

