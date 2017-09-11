The News at Daybreak is on now! Watch us on-air or live streaming for the latest overnight Hurricane Irma developments.

As of the Monday 5 a.m. advisory, Irma is down to a Category 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds. The storm is currently moving north-northwest at 18 mph along west coast of Florida.More >>
As of the Monday 5 a.m. advisory, Irma is down to a Category 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds. The storm is currently moving north-northwest at 18 mph along west coast of Florida.More >>
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.More >>
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.More >>
List of counties implementing a curfew.More >>
List of counties implementing a curfew.More >>
We are feeling the impacts of Hurricane Irma and the City of Savannah is working on their response right now.More >>
We are feeling the impacts of Hurricane Irma and the City of Savannah is working on their response right now.More >>
LIST: School, business closure list due to potential impact of Hurricane IrmaMore >>
LIST: School, business closure list due to potential impact of Hurricane IrmaMore >>