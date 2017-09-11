5AM Advisory: Irma now a Cat 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds. Movi - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

5AM Advisory: Irma now a Cat 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds. Moving north-northwest along west coast of Florida.

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

As of the Monday 5 a.m. advisory, Irma is down to a Category 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds.

The storm is currently moving north-northwest at 18 mph along west coast of Florida.

