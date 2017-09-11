CORRECTION: Sustained winds of 39 mph being reported in Chatham County. Fire & EMS suspended, police still responding.

CORRECTION: Sustained winds of 39 mph being reported in Chatham - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

CHATHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

Sustained winds of 39 mph have been reported at the airport. Fire & EMS have been suspended at this time, police are still responding to calls.

