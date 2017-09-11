Law enforcement encouraging everyone to stay indoors, avoid driv - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Law enforcement encouraging everyone to stay indoors, avoid driving today

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
BEAUFORT CO., SC (WTOC) -

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is urging residents and guests to stay indoors and avoid driving due to the effects of Hurricane Irma. 

Wind gusts of over 60 miles-per-hour were reported and thousands have lost power, and conditions are only expected to worsen later in the day. 

Sheriff's Office personnel appreciates your patience. 

