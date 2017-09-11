Law enforcement encouraging everyone to stay indoors, avoid driving today

LIST: School, business closure list due to potential impact of Hurricane IrmaMore >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is urging residents and guests to stay indoors and avoid driving due to the effects of Hurricane Irma.
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.
Sustained winds of 39 mph have been reported at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. Police, Fire & EMS have been suspended at this time.
As of the Monday 5 a.m. advisory, Irma is down to a Category 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds. The storm is currently moving north-northwest at 18 mph along west coast of Florida.
