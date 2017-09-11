Tornado warning has expired; conditions remain favorable for mor - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Tornado warning has expired; conditions remain favorable for more

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Tornado warning for Chatham, Bryan, and Liberty counties has expired, but conditions remain favorable for more to pop up. 

Please refrain from driving and remain indoors. 

