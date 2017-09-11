Tornado warning has expired; conditions remain favorable for more

Tornado warning for Chatham, Bryan, and Liberty counties has expired, but conditions remain favorable for more to pop up.
Please refrain from driving and remain indoors.
TIDE: Fort Pulaski tide gauge has already reached flood stage. Highway 80 will become impassible shortly. @WTOC11— WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) September 11, 2017
Stay with WTOC for updates.
Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.
Tybee Island Police say Highway 80 is shut down temporarily as per orders from Savannah-Chatham Metro Police.More >>
Tybee Island Police say Highway 80 is shut down temporarily as per orders from Savannah-Chatham Metro Police.More >>
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.More >>
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.More >>
LIST: School, business closure list due to potential impact of Hurricane IrmaMore >>
LIST: School, business closure list due to potential impact of Hurricane IrmaMore >>
Jekyll Island is now under an island-wide boil water advisory.More >>
Jekyll Island is now under an island-wide boil water advisory.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is urging residents and guests to stay indoors and avoid driving due to the effects of Hurricane Irma.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is urging residents and guests to stay indoors and avoid driving due to the effects of Hurricane Irma.More >>