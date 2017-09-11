Island-wide boil water advisory issued for Jekyll Island

Jekyll Island is now under an island-wide boil water advisory.

Water pressure has dropped significantly, and Jekyll Island Authority says you are advised to boil water for one minute past a rolling boil before using it for cooking, drinking, or brushing teeth. Infants, the elderly, and those with immune deficiencies should be particularly careful.

Due to current storm conditions, it is unknown when the advisory will be lifted.

