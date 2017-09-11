Hwy 80 headed towards Tybee Island closed - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Hwy 80 headed towards Tybee Island closed

TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) -

Tybee Island Police say Highway 80 is shut down temporarily as per orders from Savannah-Chatham Metro Police. 

Stay off the road. 

Stay with WTOC for updates. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly