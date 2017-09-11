Hwy 80 headed towards Tybee Island closed

Tybee Island Police say Highway 80 is shut down temporarily as per orders from Savannah-Chatham Metro Police.
Highway 80 is now temporarily shut down per order of Savannah-Chatham Metro Police. Tide is running 3.4 feet... https://t.co/0EvdeslUOT— Tybee Island Police (@Tybee_PD) September 11, 2017
Stay off the road.
Stay with WTOC for updates.
