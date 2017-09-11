Hwy 80 to Tybee Island has reopened - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Hwy 80 to Tybee Island has reopened

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Tybee Island (Source: WTOC) Tybee Island (Source: WTOC)
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) -

 UPDATE (Sept. 12 at 2 p.m.): Hwy 80 to Tybee Island has reopened. 

UPDATE: Highway 80 will remained closed for 1-2 hours after high tide.

Tybee Island Police say Highway 80 is shut down temporarily as per orders from Savannah-Chatham Metro Police. 

Stay off the road. 

Stay with WTOC for updates. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly