S. Macon Road in Ludowici closed due to a natural gas leak caused by a falling tree; avoid the area

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a Tornado WARNING for portions of Beaufort County and Colleton County until 3:15 p.m.More >>
The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a Tornado WARNING for portions of Beaufort County and Colleton County until 3:15 p.m.More >>
LIST: School, business closure list due to potential impact of Hurricane IrmaMore >>
LIST: School, business closure list due to potential impact of Hurricane IrmaMore >>
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.More >>
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.More >>
Long County Emergency Management is asking for everyone to avoid South Macon Roda are in Ludowici due to a tree falling over and causing a natural gas leak.More >>
Long County Emergency Management is asking for everyone to avoid South Macon Roda are in Ludowici due to a tree falling over and causing a natural gas leak.More >>
Tybee Island Police say Highway 80 is shut down temporarily as per orders from Savannah-Chatham Metro Police.More >>
Tybee Island Police say Highway 80 is shut down temporarily as per orders from Savannah-Chatham Metro Police.More >>