S. Macon Road in Ludowici closed due to a natural gas leak caused by a falling tree; avoid the area

LUDOWICI, GA (WTOC) -

Long County Emergency Management is asking for everyone to avoid South Macon Road area in Ludowici due to a tree falling over and causing a natural gas leak.

A natural gas crew is expected to arrive in the next 30 minutes.

