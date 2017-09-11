LIST: Impassable roads and closures

Storm surge flooding is creating dangerous conditions across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.



Here is a list of known impassable roads. This list is not comprehensive. Please use caution if you must drive. We will update this list as new information is made available.



CHATHAM COUNTY

River Street

Tybee Island

Benton Blvd

Abercorn Southbound

Airport Park Drive

Berkshire Rd

Cartwright

Center Dr.

Coffee Bluff Road

Cushing Dr

East Bay St.

Grove Point

Islands Expressway

Jones Avenue South of Sixth Street

LaRoche

Lewis Ave.

Liberty Parkway

Louis Mills Blvd

McWhorter Drive

Miller Avenue (Tybee)

Montgomery Crossroad

Penrose Dr.

President Street Bridge

Reynolds

Richmond Dr.

Sunset Drive

Talmadge Memorial Bridge

US-80 at Bull River Bridge

US-80 at Thunderbolt Bridge

Venetian Dr.

W 52nd

W 60th

W Bay St.

W Gwinnett

Walthour Rd

Whitefield Ave

Windsor Rd & Woodley Rd

BEAUFORT COUNTY

Causeway near Lady's Island Airport

Hwy 170 near Snake Road





