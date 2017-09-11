LIST: Impassable roads and closures - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

River Street flooding (Source: WTOC) River Street flooding (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Storm surge flooding is creating dangerous conditions across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Here is a list of known impassable roads. This list is not comprehensive. Please use caution if you must drive. We will update this list as new information is made available.

CHATHAM COUNTY

  • River Street
  • Tybee Island
  • Benton Blvd
  • Abercorn Southbound
  • Airport Park Drive
  • Berkshire Rd
  • Cartwright
  • Center Dr.
  • Coffee Bluff Road
  • Cushing Dr
  • East Bay St.
  • Grove Point
  • Islands Expressway
  • Jones Avenue South of Sixth Street
  • LaRoche
  • Lewis Ave.
  • Liberty Parkway
  • Louis Mills Blvd
  • McWhorter Drive
  • Miller Avenue (Tybee)
  • Montgomery Crossroad
  • Penrose Dr.
  • President Street Bridge
  • Reynolds
  • Richmond Dr.
  • Sunset Drive
  • Talmadge Memorial Bridge
  • US-80 at Bull River Bridge
  • US-80 at Thunderbolt Bridge
  • Venetian Dr.
  • W 52nd
  • W 60th
  • W Bay St.
  • W Gwinnett
  • Walthour Rd
  • Whitefield Ave
  • Windsor Rd & Woodley Rd

BEAUFORT COUNTY

  • Causeway near Lady's Island Airport
  • Hwy 170 near Snake Road



