Uncertainty in Hurricane Jose's projected path

While the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry begin to shift focus to the cleanup needed after Irma left downed trees and power lines, coastal flooding and widespread power outages, the WTOC First Alert Weather team will also focus on Hurricane Jose in the Atlantic Ocean.

So, what about Jose?

According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Jose has max winds of 120 mph but it is expected to weaken some as it hangs out in the Atlantic.

Jose is expected to meander between Bermuda and the Bahamas for the next five days. But after that, the track is very uncertain.

Jose is moving toward the north-northwest near 10 mph, and a turn toward the northeast is expected by Monday night, with a reduction in forward speed. Jose is then expected to move slowly toward the east and southeast Tuesday into Wednesday and later back toward the west and the U.S., according to the National Hurricane Center's latest forecast.

The spaghetti models for Jose are currently all over the place.

The WTOC First Alert Weather team will bring you the latest updates on Hurricane Jose.

