CEMA: Chatham County under curfew until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, free to return home; Tybee Island still inaccessible

According to the Chatham Emergency Management Agency's Post Irma Update, Chatham County will remain under curfew from 11 p.m. tonight, Sept. 11, to tomorrow morning, Sept. 12, at 6 a.m.

Tybee Island is still inaccessible and will remain closed until further notice.

The rest of Chatham County is free to return. However, CEMA encourages evacuees to not return until after 6 a.m. tomorrow morning.

CEMA also updated that one-third of the county is without power at this time.

Chatham County remains under a Flood Warning until 12:15 a.m. and a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m.

