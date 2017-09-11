CEMA: Chatham County under curfew until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, free to return home; Tybee Island still inaccessible

LIST: School, business closure list due to potential impact of Hurricane IrmaMore >>
According to the Chatham Emergency Management Agency's Post Irma Update, Chatham County will remain under curfew from 11 p.m. tonight, Sept. 11, to tomorrow morning, Sept. 12, at 6 a.m.
List of counties implementing a curfew.
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.
Tybee Island Police say Highway 80 is shut down temporarily as per orders from Savannah-Chatham Metro Police.
