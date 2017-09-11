Beaufort County Sheriff's Office shares video, pictures of Hurri - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office shares video, pictures of Hurricane Irma's impacts

BEAUFORT CO., SC (WTOC) -

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office has shared video taken by their Broadcast Services team showing flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Irma.

Mossy Oaks:

Waterfront Park:

Lady's Island Boat Landing:

Lady's Island Airport Area:

You can also see a photo gallery that was created to show conditions throughout Beaufort County here.

Powered by Frankly