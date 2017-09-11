Boil water advisory issued for McIntosh County

List of counties implementing a curfew.More >>
According to the Chatham Emergency Management Agency's Post Irma Update, Chatham County will remain under curfew from 11 p.m. tonight, Sept. 11, to tomorrow morning, Sept. 12, at 6 a.m.
A boil water advisory has been issued for McIntosh County.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office has shared video taken by their Broadcast Services team showing flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Irma.
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.
