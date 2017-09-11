Boil water advisory issued for McIntosh County - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Boil water advisory issued for McIntosh County

MCINTOSH CO., GA (WTOC) -

A boil water advisory has been issued for McIntosh County.

The Board of Commissioners issued the advisory for all water used for cooking and drinking.

There is currently no evidence of contamination, only indications of reduced pressure in the systems. Testing is ongoing to assure residents of current information.

The advisory status will be reviewed again in 48 hours.

